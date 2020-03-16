Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos offers coronavirus help to White House

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, has reached out to the White House offering assistance during the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,689.15 -95.85 -5.37%

President Trump, a frequent critic of WaPo citing "fake news" stories on occasion, was asked about the specifics of the outreach during Monday's coronavirus task force update.

"I've heard that is true but I don't know that for a fact, some of my people, as I understand it, have been dealing with them or with him and that is nice," said Trump adding "We have had tremendous support from a lot of people that can help and I believe he was one of them."

Amazon confirmed to FOX Business that Bezos has been in contact with the administration without offering specific details.

AMAZON TO HIRE 100,000 WORKERS AMID SHOPPING SPIKE

Separately on Monday, Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 workers to handle the spike in online shopping due to the outbreak.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos was not among the CEOs who visited the White House last week offering ideas on logistics, supply chains, critical product stocking and virus testing procedures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 106.76 -7.34 -6.43% TGT TARGET CORP. 93.79 -7.23 -7.16% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 54.24 -5.40 -9.05% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 45.08 -1.11 -2.40% KR KROGER 29.20 -1.51 -4.92% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 283.18 -19.09 -6.32% Q n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Chiefs from Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Costco and Quest were among the business leaders who met to discuss their company roles in helping weather the crisis and assisting the American public.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS