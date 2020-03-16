Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos offers coronavirus help to White House

Bezos is among the many CEOs offering support to the White House says Trump

By FOXBusiness
close
Amazon's Jeff Bezos reportedly has been contacting the White House daily to see how he can help during the coronavirus crisis.video

Amazon's Jeff Bezos contacting White House daily: Report

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reportedly has been contacting the White House daily to see how he can help during the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, has reached out to the White House offering assistance during the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,689.15-95.85-5.37%

President Trump, a frequent critic of WaPo citing "fake news" stories on occasion, was asked about the specifics of the outreach during Monday's coronavirus task force update.

"I've heard that is true but I don't know that for a fact, some of my people, as I understand it, have been dealing with them or with him and that is nice," said Trump adding "We have had tremendous support from a lot of people that can help and I believe he was one of them."

Amazon confirmed to FOX Business that Bezos has been in contact with the administration without offering specific details.

AMAZON TO HIRE 100,000 WORKERS AMID SHOPPING SPIKE

Separately on Monday, Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 workers to handle the spike in online shopping due to the outbreak.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos was not among the CEOs who visited the White House last week offering ideas on logistics, supply chains, critical product stocking and virus testing procedures.

Executives from the private sector, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Becton Dickenson (BD), Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Signify, LabCorp, CVS, and LHC Group, join President Trump to discuss what is being done to combat coronavirus in the U.S. Video
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.106.76-7.34-6.43%
TGTTARGET CORP.93.79-7.23-7.16%
CVSCVS HEALTH CORPORATION54.24-5.40-9.05%
WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.45.08-1.11-2.40%
KRKROGER29.20-1.51-4.92%
COSTCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION283.18-19.09-6.32%
Qn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

Chiefs from Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Costco and Quest were among the business leaders who met to discuss their company roles in helping weather the crisis and assisting the American public.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS