Money
Ice Cube, BIG3 launch 'first of its kind' NFT with unique benefits for fans
Rapper, actor and BIG3 founder Ice Cube discusses the impact of the crypto crash on his new NFT token and Elon Musk's Twitter bid on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
Mobile home rent increases skyrocketing as corporations take ownership
Rent in the U.S. is up over 20%, according to rent.com. Mobile or manufactured homes have historically been one of America’s most affordable housing options, but now investors are buying mobile homes parks and jacking up the rent.
Scorching-hot inflation wiped out most Americans' wage gains in May
Americans are seeing the fastest wage increases in decades. The only problem is that sky-high inflation is quickly wiping out those gains, according to Labor Department data.
Georgia financial adviser evading arrest since 2020 ordered to pay $12M to victims
A Georgia financial adviser, 39-year-old Christopher Burns, has been ordered to pay $12 million to more than 90 victims in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
May inflation breakdown: Where are prices rising the fastest?
Inflation is at the highest rate in four decades, but how it actually affects individual Americans hinges on what they buy each month, with some items surging more than others.
Geico STD lawsuit: Company ordered to pay $5.2M in settlement with woman
Insurance company Geico was forced to pay out $5.2 million to a woman who caught a sexually transmitted disease in a policyholder's vehicle.
Laffer slams Biden admin over inflation: This is a ‘catastrophic economy’
Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer provided insight into inflation and the May consumer price index which revealed the price for everyday goods rose 8.6%.
Crypto regulation could provide an economic boom akin to the internet: Perianne Boring
Chamber of Digital Commerce founder discusses cryptocurrency legislation on ‘The Claman Countdown.’
Hedge funds are about to get a lot worse: Raj Rajaratnam
The Galleon Group founder reveals the warning signs he sees for hedge funds on ‘The Claman Countdown.’
Apple 'Pay Later' to leverage new in-house credit assessment, lending company
The tech giant is bringing lending and credit assessment in-house for the first time through Apple Financing LLC.
Social Security benefits likely to climb by 8% next year, official says
Roaring inflation could result in the largest cost-of-living adjustment in decades for Social Security recipients, who have seen their buying power rapidly diminish this year.
South Carolina man arrested after stealing long guns from Walmart: police
Anthony Bockus, 27, allegedly stole multiple long guns from an enclosed case inside a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina, and multiple key fobs from a Buick GMC dealership.