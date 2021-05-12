Voice of Amazon's Alexa reportedly revealed

The voice behind Amazon's cloud-based artificial intelligence service "Alexa" may have just been identified.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book "Amazon Unbound," journalist Brad Stone announced that the famous voice is that of Nina Rolle, a voice actress and singer based in Colorado.

"Characteristically secretive, Amazon has never revealed the name of the voice artist behind Alexa. I learned her identity after canvasing the professional voice-over community: Boulder, Colorado-based voice actress and singer Nina Rolle," the author wrote in the selection published to Wired.

"Her professional website contains links to old radio ads for products such as Mott’s Apple Juice and the Volkswagen Passat—and the warm timbre of Alexa’s voice is unmistakable," he said. "Rolle said she wasn’t allowed to talk to me when I reached her on the phone in February 2021. When I asked Amazon to speak with her, they declined."

When asked to confirm her involvement, a representative for Rolle told FOX Business on Wednesday that they had "no idea."

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Amazon.

The virtual assistant first launched in 2014 on the Amazon Echo connected speaker and was presented as a competitor for Apple's "Siri."

In 2013, the voice behind Siri was revealed to be voice artist Susan Bennett.

The New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the 496-page hardcover has already become a No. 1 new release on the first day of its official release.

Stone also revealed that Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos had asked a prototype of one of the Alexa smart-home products to "play videos that ridiculed" then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

The San Francisco-based writer is the author of four books, including the 2013 Financial Times/Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year "The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon."