Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

Is AI a blessing or a curse? UPC bar code developer says 'it could go either way'

Pioneering engineer behind IBM's development of the UPC weighs in on artificial intelligence

close
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

What are the dangers of artificial intelligence?

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on ‘The Evening Edit.’

Artificial intelligence seems to be everywhere these days, with more companies integrating the technology into their systems and developers across the globe finding new ways to use it, for both good and bad.

Some experts say AI could spell the end of humanity, while others say it could save it. 

But one pioneer of the digital age says only time will tell.

binary code behind barcode

The bar code was invented 50 years ago and is one of the most innovative and influential technologies developed. (iStock / iStock)

Paul McEnroe led the team at IBM that developed the Universal Product Code (UPC) fifty years ago, the bar code used on every product sold in supermarkets and retail stores, along with the scanner that reads them. The technology has contributed both to economic prosperity and quality of daily life the world over. 

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

FOX Business asked McEnroe his opinion on whether AI could kill us all or benefit humanity in the long run.

"I think it could go either way," he replied.

futuristic robot calculating

Experts are divided on whether advanced AI will do more harm or good for humanity. (iStock / iStock)

Prior to leading the bar code project, McEnroe worked in IBM's research lab in the '60s. He recalls the company working on what he said was actually "the first thing that would be sort of like AI," but it wasn't called AI at the time. 

It was a small computer they called "shoe box," which they tried to teach speech recognition and to play chess. 

OPENAI UPDATES CHATGPT TO LET AI TOOL ‘SEE, HEAR AND SPEAK’

McEnroe points to how much more powerful computers are now, handling millions, billions, even trillions of instructions in a very short period of time. He says the technology is now "so much faster than when I was fooling around with it in the 1960s." So, today's AI is "going to be incredibly effective."

Paul McEnroe headshot

Paul McEnroe, best known for his primary role in developing the bar code and the scanners that read them. (Paul McEnroe / Fox News)

He says he is worried about AI already being used to create deepfakes to deceive people, which he calls "a real serious problem."

"We can do some fantastic things with it in the positive sense," he told FOX Business. "But, also, you can do fantastic things in the negative sense, too."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this month, McEnroe released a book detailing his story of leading the team that developed the UPC, titled, "The Barcode: How a Team Created One of the World's Most Ubiquitous Technologies." It is available on Silicon Valley Press and wherever books are sold.