Ahead of Apple product launch, Bose unveils new wireless earbuds, smart glasses

Ahead of Apple's product event next week, where it is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch, iPad and perhaps new AirPods, Bose announced its own wireless earbuds as well as sunglasses with integrated speakers.

Privately held Framingham, Ma.-based Bose unveiled the noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds and the less expensive Sports Earbuds. The two new products, which are available for pre-order today and go on sale Sept. 29, will retail for $279 and $179, respectively.

“We spent a lot of time making sure our new QuietComfort Earbuds were the most effective noise cancelling in-ear headphones ever,” said Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio, in a statement. “But they also sound incredible and are a pleasure to wear and use. That’s an unbeatable combination that puts them ahead of the industry and makes them every bit a QuietComfort.”

When factoring in price, the QuietComfort Earbuds appear poised to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro and Beats Powerbeats Pro, which both retail for $249.

The Sports Earbuds, which do not offer noise cancellation, may compete with lower-end wireless headphones, such as the second-generation AirPods or those made by Google or Samsung.

The QuietComfort Earbuds have six hours of continuous listening, with another 12 from the charging case. In comparison, the AirPods Pro have up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, but up to 24 hours of listening time with the case.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds will come in two colors, Triple Black and Soapstone.

The Sports Earbuds will have up to five hours of continuous listening and come in three colors: Triple Black, Baltic Blue and Glacier White.

The new sunglasses, known as Frames Tempo, Tenor and Soprano, are available for purchase today and retail for $249.

Apple will hold its event at 1 p.m. EST on Sept. 15. Shares of the tech giant were lower in Thursday trading, declining nearly 1% to trade at $116.48.

