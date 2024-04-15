Adobe releases Acrobat AI assistant starting at $4.99 per month

Adobe announced that its new Acrobat artificial intelligence (AI) assistant will be available to Acrobat and Reader users starting on Tuesday.

The new generative AI assistant allows users to work more efficiently in PDF documents as well as Word, PowerPoint, meeting transcripts and other documents. Acrobat AI Assistant allows users to ask questions about the content of documents in natural language and get responses in a conversational interface, while also recommending questions to users based on the document's content.

Its search functionality can allow users to quickly locate key details in lengthy documents such as contracts, warranties, terms and conditions and others. The AI assistant can also consolidate and format information into the top takeaways from a document that can easily be copied and pasted into emails, presentations, blogs or reports.

"Whether it's doing taxes, collaborating on contracts or creating and sharing research papers, Acrobat is the trusted platform for PDFs," Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud, said in a release. "Acrobat AI Assistant empowers billions of people to shift from reading documents to having a conversation — enabling them to get insights and format and share from all kinds of digital documents — quickly and easily."

It features a custom attribution engine that uses a proprietary AI to generate citations for its responses so that customers can see the source of the AI Assistant's answers and verify the content contained in responses as needed.

Acrobat AI Assistant provides clickable links to help users quickly locate the information they're looking for in longer documents to save time. Users of the Acrobat Reader mobile app can use their voice to ask the AI assistant questions, summarize documents and other tasks.

The full range of Acrobat AI Assistant tools is available to customers who have free Reader or paid Acrobat plans when they buy an add-on subscription for the AI assistant, with a subscription starting at $4.99 — an early access rate that's available until June 5, 2024.

A free beta version of Acrobat AI Assistant is available to users of the Reader mobile app for a limited time.

Acrobat AI Assistant can also be accessed on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge through Adobe's existing extensions.

As with Adobe's other AI tools, Acrobat AI Assistant features are governed under the company's data security principles so no customer documents are stored or used to train AI assistants without their consent.

Adobe's Acrobat AI Assistant also complies with the company's AI Ethics processes and guardrails that allow customers to use the tools without concerns about their data being used to train other AI models.

The platform provides users access to third-party large language models (LLMs) in addition to Adobe's options, and third-party LLMs are prohibited from training on Adobe customer data.