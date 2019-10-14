5G will become reality within 3 years: Cisco CEO

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told FOX Business that it will be another two to three years before mobile carriers roll out 5G technology.

Carriers are focused on the technology needed to build consumer networks, he told Maria Bartiromo. When they begin to expand on enterprise 5G services, a “high-performance backbone” will be needed to accommodate all the traffic that it’s expected to generate.

“The carriers today are building the consumer 5G networks and they don't require a massive backbone upgrade when you just increase bandwidth to lots of mobile phones,” he said.

Once 5G is implemented, carriers will have to spend big.

“If you think about the speeds that are going to be supported at the edge and the number of those connections, it's only logical that you're going to have to update your infrastructure to accommodate all the bandwidth that's going to be given out around the world. And so we would expect to ultimately be a beneficiary of that when it happens,” Robbins said.

