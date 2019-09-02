5G technology partner: US and Poland join forces to tackle communications network

In a swing at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, the U.S. signed an agreement with Poland Monday announcing they’d cooperate to work on new 5G technology.

Vice President Mike Pence signed the deal on the dotted line as the battle between the U.S. and Huawei escalates. The Chinese company is considered the world’s biggest company able to build infrastructure to support 5G.

The U.S. maintains concerns with Huawei over security and access by the Chinese to U.S. communications.

The agreement with Poland addresses such concerns, by “protecting these next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation and ensuring the privacy and individual liberties of the citizens” of both countries.

Pence said in a press conference he hopes the agreement will set the stage for Europe to follow suit, “on the broader question of 5G.”

A Chinese citizen who acted as a sales director for Huawei along with a Polish resident were both arrested in January for alleged activity that was considered espionage.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

