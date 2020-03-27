3-D printers create coronavirus medical supplies, ventilators with help from angel investor

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Angel investor Shervin Pishevar is ramping up medical supply production amid the coronavirus-driven shortage with his design for 3-D-printed, open-sourced ventilators and medical masks.

Alongside health care tech company Edison HealthOS, Pishevar and his team are attempting to mend the short supply of medical necessities in the U.S. According to a study by health care company Premier Inc., medical professionals are burning through more supplies than can be replaced.

“I'm very concerned for the vulnerable, immunocompromised and the elderly,” Pishevar told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “So my team and I have been working nonstop for the last two weeks. And we're trying to basically contribute a solution.”

Pishevar said he will be donating $100,000 from his family foundation toward continuous funding for supply production, while his sister Dr. Sarah Haynes helps lead the project. Once funding is approved, more than 1,000 ventilators will be printed.

The ventilators are assembled and printed in 15 pieces and, Pishevar said, 20 3-D printers, secured in Brooklyn, New York, are already printing parts.

Now Pishevar is calling on volunteers and engineers to start independently printing on available 3-D printers. Instructions on how to print are available online.

“Part of the problem is that the ventilator companies don't have enough supply for the global demand that's happening,” he said. “If we had 1,000 printers… in about a week there would be about 5,000 plus [ventilators].”

