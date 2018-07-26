23andMe raising futuristic privacy concerns

DNA testing company 23andMe is teaming with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to develop new drug treatments. But the new partnership is raising some privacy concerns.

The $300 million stake gives GSK access to a huge database of DNA information, which essentially allows DNA to be made public, according to Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel, who linked the concerns to the science fiction film “Blade Runner.”

“I don’t want to be identified on the street,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Thursday.

23andMe uses saliva samples to conduct DNA tests that allows its more than 5 million customers to find out their ancestry. After receiving the personal data, the laboratory removes and discards any identifying information included with saliva samples before testing personnel receive the samples for genotyping to protect privacy, according to the company website.

However, the tests are intended to identify a user's ancestry and genetic risks to certain diseases, according to Siegel, and may not be completely incognito.

“It’s supposed to be anonymous – there’s been glitches,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Thursday. “You can say to 23andMe ‘throw out my spit’ but the problem is some of it may be used in studies.”