10 best features of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Note 10 on Wednesday.

The company said it hoped the updated version of its smartphone would help people "[flow] seamlessly between work and life." FOX Business breaks down 10 changes or updates you'll see in this device.

Samsung's Galaxy Note10

1. Two sizes available

The Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch display while the Galaxy Note 10+ will have a 6.8-inch display, making the Galaxy Note 10+ the biggest Note display in Samsung's history. The company insists the Galaxy Note 10+ is still "easy to hold."

John Hancock's famous signature on the Declaration of Independence

2. Reads and converts your John Hancock

We've all fumbled around with autocorrect and felt like we had too thick of thumbs to text quickly enough. The Galaxy Note 10's redesigned S Pen allows users to take notes in their own handwriting and converts that handwriting into digital text.

You can pull those notes into either Samsung Notes or even Microsoft Word, if you'd prefer.

Woman giving the okay hand sign

3. Make things happen with a simple gesture

A few flicks of the wrist can create action on the Galaxy Note 10. These "Air actions" are customizable and should allow users to navigate to some applications and even play games by using a few select gestures.

Close up of a woman using a phone

4. Easier way to connect between the Note and your PC or laptop

Samsung said it realized people wanted to drag their work easily between their Note and their other devices, so it figured out a way to add a compatible USB connection to do just that. It works both directions, too, as users would be able to use their keyboard and mouse on their Note's applications.

Woman taking a photo

5. Enhanced video recording and editing abilities

The Galaxy Note 10 upgraded its video capturing technology, adding "Live Focus Video," which adds a depth-of-field adjustment tool for people to blur the background while their subject stays in focus in the foreground. It has stabilizing technology which will keep the video a bit more steady looking.

They also added a "Zoom-In Mic" which enhances the audio from a certain source and de-emphasizes things like background noise.

And after you shoot all this footage, you can use their "Video editor" which can be controlled with the S Pen so people can easily trim clips and edit them together.

Young couple using a mobile phone

6. Do you see what I see?

In a world where increasing amounts of people are streaming themselves playing video games or recording selfie videos of themselves just living their best life, the "Screen Recorder" feature on the Galaxy Note 10 allows users to capture what's on their screen and even feature it in a picture-in-picture format.

Father and his son having fun

7. Photo enhancing tools

Samsung introduced AR Doodle where users can "use the S Pen to personalize photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations that track to the image."

They also added a feature called "3D Scanner" which allows a person to scan in an object, using the "DepthVision camera" and turn it into a 3D moving rendering.

Friends taking photos with a mobile phone

8. Go ahead, take that selfie in the dark

Most of us have been at concerts or at a candlelight dinner and wanted to take a selfie to remember the night. But sometimes, in low-light situations, the photo turns out grainy and hard to see. The Galaxy Note 10's new "Night Mode" on the front camera lets those Instagram influencers snap the perfect photo despite how dark it is around them.

Smartphone charging

9. Charge lighting fast

No one likes waiting around for their device to charge, and Samsung realized that. It claims that "with just 30 minutes of charge, the Galaxy Note10+ lasts through the day with up to 45W wired charging capability."

Boy playing games on a cell phone

10. Game all day long

Mobile games are getting really fancy, and, in turn, take a toll on our devices with their graphics-rich displays. Samsung incorporated "the world's slimmest vapor chamber cooling system," which it says will keep the Galaxy Note 10 from overheating during games.

"With the AI-based 'Game Booster,' Galaxy Note 10 optimizes performance and power consumption depending on the game," Samsung said in a press release.

Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.99 while the Galaxy Note 10+ begins at $1,099.99. It comes in a variety of colors and it launches exclusively on Verizon Wireless on Aug. 23 before rolling out to the rest of the major carriers in the U.S.