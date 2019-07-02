Samsung teases new device, likely Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Electronics is teasing a new device that's set to be unveiled at a launch event next month.

Online speculators said this could be the Galaxy Note 10, the follow-up to the model which the American Customer Satisfaction Index recently found was the favorite smartphone in the U.S.

Samsung said it will unveil the device at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 7 in New York. The invitation to the event shows what appears to be a stylus circling a camera lens, and the company said the new devices will “take the Galaxy ecosystem’s connectivity to the next level.”

The South Korean electronics giant began selling some smartphones with a stylus, which it calls an “S Pen,” with its Galaxy Note 8 model in 2017. The company kept the stylus when it introduced its Note 9 model, which featured an upgraded battery, more storage, a faster processor and the option for more RAM.

Consumers appreciated the Note 9’s “large screen and broad capabilities,” according to the ACSI phones report.

Another hit phone could give Samsung a boost after it had to cancel the launch of the Galaxy Fold model earlier this year. During a review period for the $2,000 fodlable phone before its public launch, several journalists reported problems with the screens breaking. And the Fold’s release delay came not long after Samsung said it was headed for its lowest quarterly profit in two years.

The company hasn’t yet set a new date to release the Fold.

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh told The Independent that the problems with the Fold were “embarrassing.”

“I pushed it through before it was ready,” he told the British newspaper.

Fox Business’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.