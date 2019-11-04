Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

New York Yankees extend Aroldis Chapman through 2022 season: Report

By FOXBusiness
close
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks about how sports betting has evolved. video

MLB Commissioner: Sports betting is a great opportunity to drive fan engagement

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks about how sports betting has evolved.

The New York Yankees will have Aroldis Chapman back in 2020 closing games for them.

Continue Reading Below

Chapman had an option to opt-out of his contract with the Yankees and test the free-agent market but instead signed an extension that will keep him in pinstripes through the 2022 season, ESPN reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chapman will make a total of $30 million over the next two seasons and then make $18 million in the final year of his contract, according to ESPN.

The flame-throwing closer has spent 3 1/2 seasons with New York. The Yankees first acquired him in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in the winter of 2015. He was suspended for the first 30 games of the 2016 season because of an alleged domestic violence incident with his girlfriend. He was accused of choking the woman and firing eight gunshots in his garage. He denied the allegations.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

STEPHEN STRASBURG OPTS OUT OF DEAL WITH WASHINGTON NATIONALS TO BECOME FREE AGENT: REPORT
WORLD SERIES STARS MAY BE ON NEW TEAMS DURING THE 2020 SEASON

Chapman was subsequently traded during the 2016 season to the Chicago Cubs in a deal that landed the Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres. Chapman helped the Cubs to a World Series title before he re-joined the Yankees in the winter of 2016.

Chapman has been one of the best relievers in baseball since making it to the major leagues in 2010. He has a 14.8 SO/9 in 550 career appearances. He is also a six-time All-Star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Last season with New York, Chapman posted a 2.21 ERA with a 13.4 SO/9 and 37 saves. His 37 saves were the most since 2016.