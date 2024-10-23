Yankees-Dodgers World Series among most expensive, fastest-selling of all time on secondary market

The superstars will be out on both coasts beginning Friday, and you will have to pay a hefty price to see the action.

This year's World Series will feature the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers – it will be a record 12th time the two historic franchises will meet in the Fall Classic.

Between both rosters, there are 64 All-Star nods, making it one of the most star-studded sporting events ever.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

And people are lined up to get to the ballparks.

StubHub says sales on the site for this year's World Series have quadrupled the Astros-Phillies World Series from 2022, and surpassed sales from last year's Fall Classic between the Rangers and Diamondbacks.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the average price for a ticket sold on StubHub is $1,667, the highest recorded by the site since 2017 – the get-in price for Game 1 on Friday for one single ticket is $1,170.

LEGENDARY YANKEES MANAGER JOE TORRE GIVES ADVICE TO AARON BOONE AHEAD OF WORLD SERIES

TicketIQ says only the Cubs' World Series season in 2016 was more expensive since they began tracking pricing data – this year's average price on their site is $3,887, while that Fall Classic averaged $4,557 per ticket.

The site also says the average price for the contests at Yankee Stadium (Games 3, 4 and 5) are averaging $4,875 a pop, the second-most behind only the $6,641 at Wrigley Field from that magical 2016 season. Of course, the prices are high due to a combination of the matchup and the fact that Monday night will mark the first World Series game played in the Bronx since 2009.

Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 at Dodger Stadium are the third-highest ever, at $3,146, even though it's their fourth World Series since 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.