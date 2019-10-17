Yankees, Astros may have to play 4 consecutive ALCS games due to wicked weather

There is nothing quite like baseball in October, but as the air gets crisper and fans trade caps for beanies there becomes a lingering threat of horrid weather that can have an effect on a series.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are two teams that will have to play through adverse conditions, which will likely affect the rest and recovery of the players involved.

A nor’easter bringing rain to the New York City area on Wednesday forced the postponement of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, pushing it to Thursday. According to the New York Post, the weather system now has a chance to turn into a dreaded “Bomb Cyclone” before it’s finished in the northeast.

Pushing the game back to Thursday means the Astros and Yankees will not have any off days between now and the end of the series. There is also a chance that the teams could be playing four games in a row should the series last seven games.

Friday’s game is set to be played at Yankee Stadium while the final two games, if necessary, will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

Should the ALCS go all seven games, the only off day for the winning team would be Monday.

The World Series is set to start Tuesday where the winner of the ACLS will face the Washington Nationals.

