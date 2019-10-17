Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

Yankees, Astros may have to play 4 consecutive ALCS games due to wicked weather

By Fox Business
close
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the MLB playoffs. video

MLB Commissioner: ‘Everybody has a chance to compete’ in playoffs

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the MLB playoffs.

There is nothing quite like baseball in October, but as the air gets crisper and fans trade caps for beanies there becomes a lingering threat of horrid weather that can have an effect on a series.

Continue Reading Below

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are two teams that will have to play through adverse conditions, which will likely affect the rest and recovery of the players involved.

A nor’easter bringing rain to the New York City area on Wednesday forced the postponement of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, pushing it to Thursday. According to the New York Post, the weather system now has a chance to turn into a dreaded “Bomb Cyclone” before it’s finished in the northeast.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

DID MLB 'DE-JUICE' BASEBALLS FOR 2019 PLAYOFFS? LEAGUE OFFICIALS SAY NO
WASHINGTON NATIONALS BECOME DC'S FIRST WORLD SERIES TEAM IN 86 YEARS

Pushing the game back to Thursday means the Astros and Yankees will not have any off days between now and the end of the series. There is also a chance that the teams could be playing four games in a row should the series last seven games.

Friday’s game is set to be played at Yankee Stadium while the final two games, if necessary, will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Should the ALCS go all seven games, the only off day for the winning team would be Monday.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Cessa reacts at the end of the top of the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The World Series is set to start Tuesday where the winner of the ACLS will face the Washington Nationals.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE