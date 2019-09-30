Expand / Collapse search
Look inside former Yankees' Alex Rodriguez's apartment where monthly rents are $2,550

By FOXBusiness
Alex Rodriguez New York apartment complex. ((Courtesy StreetEasy.com).)

Former New York Yankees’ and MLB star Alex Rodriguez is buying another property in the Big Apple. This time, a 14-story apartment complex with 423-square-foot studios.

Earlier this year, he bought a separate building with “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran earlier this year. The new property, “The Allen House,” costs about $2,550 a month for rent, according to real-estate app StreetEasy. And Rodriguez and his partners paid “less than $100 million” for it, according to the New York Post.

The building is in Turtle Bay, near the United Nations, and has a total of 114 units that offer six-month leases. The plan is to rebrand the building and renovate units as they are vacated to include better-functioning electrical service, flooring and stainless steel washers and dryers.

Rodriguez owns more than 15,000 apartments in 13 states with Monument Capital Management.