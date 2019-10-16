Washington Nationals become DC's first World Series team in 86 years

The Washington Nationals on Tuesday night became the first team representing D.C. to clinch a berth in the World Series in 86 years with a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The National defeated the Cardinals, 7-4, to advance to the World Series for the first time in the franchise’s history. The Nationals, who were the Montreal Expos from 1969 to 2004 before moving in 2005, had only been to one National League Championship Series before 2019.

Washington awaits the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the series after a win earlier Tuesday.

“We think we can compete with any team, any time,” NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick said. “People always get caught up in the things that are on paper, but the reality of it is you have to go out and play. Once we get out on the field, anything can happen.”

Kendrick batted .333 and recorded a 1.012 OPS in 17 plate appearances against the Cardinals. He had five hits in the series, four of which were doubles. He also finished with four RBIs.

The last time the World Series was played in D.C. was in 1933 when the New York Giants defeated the Washington Senators in five games. The ’33 series featured players like Carl Hubbell, Goose Goslin, General Crowder and Hal Schumacher.

The last time the city hoisted a World Series trophy was in 1924 when the Senators defeated the Giants in seven games. Walter Johnson appeared in three of the seven games.

“Sometimes, you got to wait for good things,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said.