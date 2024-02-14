World Cup 2026 expected to bring economic boost to American host cities

It might be two years away, but World Cup host cities are already gearing up for the tournament and looking to score a huge economic boost.

For the first time, the World Cup will span three countries, with games in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 16 cities, including 11 in the U.S. Combined, the host cities can expect $5 billion in economic impact, according to a 2018 study when the three countries were vying for the tournament. The study found the net benefit, once potential public costs are factored in, could range from $90 million to $480 million per host city.

The expectations are high for the U.S. men’s national team in the 2026 World Cup. In an interview with FOX Business, head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledged that the team must get to the quarterfinals. In 2022, the U.S. fielded its youngest World Cup team ever and lost to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

"We're going to be hosting, and you know how Americans get behind their teams," said Berhalter, who visited the Washington, D.C., area to promote an international friendly against Colombia on June 8 at FedEx Field. "We want to use that momentum and really do something special."

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, close to where Berhalter grew up, will host the 2026 World Cup final. When asked about the significance of the biggest game in all of soccer being played there, he said, "It stands for an amazing city, a lot of opportunity for a lot of people, basically the first touching point for a lot of immigrants that came to the United States a long time ago."

He also sees the next World Cup as a turning point for soccer in the U.S. While countries like Saudi Arabia are investing billions of dollars to grow the sport and attract top talent like Christiano Ronaldo, Berhalter argues that’s not a setback for Major League Soccer, even if the Saudis are out-investing MLS in the short term.

"When you look at the collective time that the owners have been doing this, they’ve been in it for the long run, and it’s sustainable. That’s important," he explained. "And then you add to the fact that we're able to get a player like Messi to play in the league. It's a huge statement."

In the last World Cup, Berhalter found himself in the middle of a controversy after referencing at a press conference a player’s bad attitude. Though he didn’t say his name, that player was later revealed to be Gio Reyna, the son of former U.S. soccer captain Claudio Reyna and a star in his own right. It later came to light that Gio Reyna’s parents had been pressuring staff at the U.S. Soccer Federation to give their son more playing time.

Reyna and Berhalter didn’t communicate for most of last year, but the coach indicated they’re now on better terms.

US SOCCER STAR GIO REYNA'S PARENTS ADMIT TO CONTACTING FEDERATION ABOUT GREGG BERHALTER, DENY BLACKMAIL PLOT

"We put that behind us. We communicate," Berhalter said. "I think he’s a great player, a talented player, and we expect him to play a big role in the team."

This summer, the U.S. men’s national team will compete in the Copa América tournament. The U.S. will also host that tournament, which features the best national teams in North and South America and is seen as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup.