Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Soccer

World Cup 2022: US women's soccer team earns nice payday thanks to men's win over Iran

The US beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday to move onto the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

While the entire U.S. cheered on Christian Pulisic and company in the exciting defeat of their final Group B opponent, it was the U.S. women’s soccer team that really won big without having to put a cleat on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Tyler Adams celebrates

United States' Weston McKennie, #8, and Tyler Adams celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 (AP Photo/Ashley Landis / AP Newsroom)

The U.S. men’s team is guaranteed a payout of $13 million for making it to the knockout stage of the World Cup, and because the U.S. women’s team struck a historic deal to receive equal pay with the men and split prize money 50/50, they are guaranteed at least $6.5 million.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE WAS JUST JOKING ABOUT BUYING MANCHESTER UNITED: 'STANDUP IS MY SIDE-HUSTLE'

Matt Turner claps his hands

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates after the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan / AP Newsroom)

The prize for the men making it to the round of 16 is more than the women earned for winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cups combined. According to Yahoo Sports, the women's team earned $2 million in 2015 and $4 million in 2019.

The new deal was agreed to in May and will run through 2028. The U.S. Soccer Federation became the first national governing body in sports to guarantee both sexes matching money.

Mallory Pugh scores

Mallory Pugh, #9 of the United States, celebrates her goal in the second half of the women's international friendly match against Germany at Red Bull Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey.  ( Ira L. Black/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If the U.S. men beat the Netherlands on Saturday, then the payout would be higher for both sides: $2 million higher.