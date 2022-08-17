Elon Musk says he was just joking about buying Manchester United: 'Standup is my side-hustle'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to say he was just joking when he said he was buying the English soccer club Manchester United.

When asked if he was serious about the purchase, Must replied, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams." He did say, however, that if he were to buy a sports team it would be Manchester United because it was his favorite team when he was a kid.

In a separate tweet he added, "Standup is my side-hustle." The tech billionaire also clarified that he's not buying Coca-Cola "to put the cocaine back in" after he had previously joked about doing that.

Musk's clarifications come after he created waves on social media after tweeting, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

ELON MUSK CLAIMS HE'S ‘BUYING MANCHESTER UNITED’

The Red Devils, one of the most famous soccer clubs, started their Premier League season in turmoil.

The team started the season with a 2-1 loss to Brighton earlier this month and then this past weekend were shut out against Brentford 4-0. The squad boasts all-world players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford and haven not won a Premier League fixture since May.

The squad has not won away from Old Trafford against Premier League opponents since March. The club hasn’t finished in first place in the league since 2013.

ELON MUSK TEASES BUYING MORE COMPANIES, INCLUDING COCA-COLA… TO ADD BACK THE COCAINE

On top of that, reports indicated earlier Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to seek a new club while the transfer window comes to a close.

Ronaldo pushed back on the rumors in an Instagram post, saying the media were "telling lies."

Manchester United Plc is the ownership group that controls the club. Joel and Avie Glazer are co-chairman for the club. The Glazer family also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Forbes, Manchester United is said to be worth around $4.6 billion. Amid fan protests last year, the Glazer family reportedly set an asking price of around $4 billion. The family bought the club in 2005 for more than $956 million.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.