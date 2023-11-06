WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum gears up for DICK'S Sporting Goods' 'Holiday Shopping Sprint'

WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum is fresh off another championship with the Las Vegas Aces, winning back-to-back titles. She is also preparing for Team USA basketball, hoping that she can once again make the team and represent her country in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

However, Plum is also very focused on what DICK's Sporting Goods has going on this holiday season with their "Holiday Shopping Sprint."

"I’m super excited to be partnering with DICK’S," she told Fox Business Digital. "So we got a holiday shopping sprint. You register online. It closes November 14. There’s one athlete that is picked that I get to have the pleasure of doing a shopping sprint with. That’s three minutes to get up to $5,000 worth of gear."

The athlete who will be helping Plum out is still a mystery, but the lucky winner of the contest will get a 1-on-1 experience with the sweet-shooting lefty, where their wish list will be granted – that is if they can grab all the items in under three minutes.

Plum is ready for the challenge, and like anything she does competitively, she is going to be giving her best effort.

"I told the members on the call already, I was like, ‘Listen, I take this very, very seriously and I’m going to wear the right attire and I’m gonna be ready. Because we’re getting our money’s worth,'" she said smiling.

The best part about DICK'S, in Plum's eyes, is the variety that they have for the lucky winner. It is going to be hard to narrow down what to grab in the store, but Plum has something in mind.

"I’m a solider in this fight," she said. "Whatever my teammate wants, a little strategy meeting, and we’re going after it. If you want anything other than Under Armour shoes, I can’t help you. So you gotta send me in a different direction then.

"DICK’S has everything. Honestly, on a shopping spree, you don’t want to be stuck in something that only has a couple different items. We can go a lot of different routes with this, so that’s why this can be very exciting."

Plum is coming off her sixth WNBA season – her fifth with Las Vegas. She averaged 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 39 regular-season contests.

Plum played a major role in helping the Aces pick up their title over the New York Liberty, totaling over 20 points in three of the first four games of the series.

With Team USA basketball on the slate now for Plum this week, she will be in tip-top shape come time for the shopping sprint.