WNBA star Angel Reese admits she's living beyond her means, salary doesn't pay her rent

WNBA salaries were the subject of much scrutiny at the start of the 2024 season once it was revealed what Caitlin Clark was going to make as the top WNBA draft pick.

However, Clark was far from the only player who was making a stunningly low base salary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made $73,439 as a base salary during the 2024 season and will make $74,909 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Reese said on Wednesday in an Instagram Live video that she wants her "haters" to keep on "hating" because that is what pays her bills.

"I’m living beyond my means. Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all," she said, via Vibe Magazine. "I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my (WNBA) salary, $74,000?"

CAITLIN CLARK BY THE NUMBERS BEFORE SHE MAKES HER WNBA DEBUT

Reese said she is paying $8,000 for rent.

"Babe, if y’all thought… That WNBA check don’t pay a thing," she added. "Did that even pay my car note? … I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with that. I wouldn’t even be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live."

Reese is doing more than just playing in the WNBA. She is set to play in the Unrivaled basketball league with a host of WNBA stars. She also has a podcast.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The former LSU standout has a handful of endorsement deals as well – Reebok, Beats by Dre, SI Swimsuit, Raising Cane’s and more.