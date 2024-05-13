Caitlin Clark by the numbers before she makes her WNBA debut

Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA regular-season debut on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever open 2024 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark enters the league with a ton of hype around her. She left Iowa as the all-time leader in scoring in NCAA Division 1 basketball and helped the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship appearances.

The Fever sharpshooter also inked a shoe deal with Nike before stepping onto the WNBA floor.

The massive hype comes with a ton of expectations, and she’ll have the spotlight shining on her with more attention on the WNBA than ever before.

Read below for some of the key figures around Clark’s debut.

1

Clark was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

1

The number of WNBA championships the Fever have in franchise history.

2

The number of times each that Clark won the Wooden Award, AP Women’s Player of the Year Award and the Naismith Award.

2

The season Aliyah Boston is entering as a member of the Fever. She is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

13

The number of wins the Fever had during the 2023 season.

22

Clark’s jersey number with the Fever.

$97

The cheapest ticket price for the Fever’s road game against the Sun, according to TicketIQ.

$521.41

The average ticket price for Clark’s debut against the Sun.

3,951

The number of points Clark scored in her collegiate career.

$22,232

The most expensive ticket price for Clark’s debut against the Sun, according to TicketIQ.

$76,535

Clark’s salary in the first season in the WNBA, according to Spotrac.

2,300,000

The number of Instagram followers Clark has.

$28,000,000

The reported value of her shoe deal with Nike.