Who makes NHL jerseys?

Adidas has served as the NHL’s official supplier of on-ice uniforms for the last several years.

The Germany sports apparel giant replaced its subsidiary Reebok as the NHL’s apparel partner beginning with the 2017-18 season. Adidas pays roughly $70 million in annual rights fees as part of the seven-year deal, according to TSN.

Aside from manufacturing NHL jerseys, Adidas is an official supplier of licensed apparel and headwear. Adidas won apparel rights despite interest from rivals Under Armour and Bauer Hockey.

"Teaming up with Adidas continues our strategy of aligning with major partners who share our vision for growing the game and putting innovation at the forefront of everything we do for our players and fans," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement in 2015, when the agreement was first announced.

Adidas unveiled updated “ADIZERO” uniform designs ahead of its NHL debut in 2017. The company said its jerseys were lighter and more breathable than past NHL designs.

The NHL deal gave Adidas a foothold in a competitive U.S. sports apparel landscape. Adidas’ chief rival, Nike, holds apparel rights in the NFL, NBA and MLB.

