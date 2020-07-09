Who makes NFL jerseys?

Expand / Collapse search
Nike has been the NFL's official uniform supplier since 2012.

Sports apparel giant Nike has served as the NFL’s official supplier of player uniforms and sideline gear for most of the last two decades.

Nike replaced Reebok as the NFL’s uniform supplier beginning with the 2012 season. The company’s original eight-year deal with the league was worth more than $1 billion.

The two sides subsequently agreed to an eight-year extension that runs through the 2028 season. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.

"Nike has been a long-time and trusted partner of [the] NFL and we're thrilled to extend our relationship with them," Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer said in a statement at the time. "The NFL and Nike are a powerful combination and we anticipate working closely with them on several programs, including youth and player initiatives."

Nike’s partnership with the NFL has occasionally placed the company at the center of league drama. The latest instance occurred earlier this month, when Nike pulled Washington Redskins apparel from its online store amid mounting scrutiny of the team’s name, which critics argue is racist.

In 2018, Nike launched a major marketing campaign starring free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan. At the time, Kaepernick was suing NFL team owners for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league for his role in national anthem protests.

Nike participates in a number of NFL initiatives, including the league’s annual “Salute to Service” campaign. Proceeds from sales of Nike-manufactured gear benefits a number of military charities.

