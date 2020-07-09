Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Who makes MLB jerseys?

Nike took over as MLB's supplier for 2020 season

MLB’s Nationals cancel practice due to coronavirus testing breakdown

Coronavirus testing delays hit MLB leading several teams to postpone workouts. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more.

Nike will begin its tenure as MLB’s official uniform supplier this summer when the league steps up to the plate for its coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In addition to MLB jerseys, Nike will supply all footwear, outerwear and training apparel for a 10-year term. The sports apparel giant replaced Majestic Athletic, which had served in the role since 2005.

"Nike's global brand and reputation as a leader in marketing and driving innovation makes them an ideal partner," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement when the deal was announced in 2019.

MLB jerseys were left unchanged except for the addition of Nike’s famous “Swoosh” logo. The change angered some fans on social media who criticized Nike for including the design.

The financial terms of Nike’s deal with MLB were not disclosed. While Nike handles production of all on-field jerseys, online retailer Fanatics manages the manufacture of Nike’s MLB apparel for public sale.

Nike landed the MLB partnership after one of its biggest corporate rivals, Under Armour, backed out of an agreement to supply the league’s jerseys.

The public will get its first glimpse of MLB’s Nike uniforms on regular-season action on July 23.

