Nike debuts MLB uniform designs for 2020 season with one major difference

Nike unveiled its jersey designs for all 30 Major League Baseball teams on Monday ahead of its debut as the league’s official uniform supplier next season.

The MLB uniform designs were mostly unchanged from last year’s versions, save for the addition of the Nike “swoosh” logo on the upper right side of each jersey. The apparel giant’s decision to include its logo drew a mixed response on social media, with many users criticizing the choice.

“Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update,” said Hal Melhart, senior product line manager for Nike Diamond. “In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”

Nike will begin a 10-year term as MLB’s official uniform and footwear supplier beginning with the 2020 season. The company replaced Majestic Athletic, which had served in the role since 2005.

Under the deal’s terms, e-commerce retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute Nike’s MLB uniforms for public sale. Aside from MLB, Nike also serves as the official uniform supplier for the NBA and NFL.

MLB originally awarded uniform rights to Nike’s rival, Under Armour. However, the Maryland-based apparel maker backed out of the deal as it looked to cut costs amid sagging financial results.

