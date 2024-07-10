US Olympic breakdancer Sunny Choi talks blooming partnership with wellness brand

Sunny Choi is about to enter a summer of firsts.

It will be the first time she has represented the United States in the Olympics and the first time breakdancing, better known as breaking, will be an Olympic sport.

As she builds momentum heading into the Paris Games, Choi partnered with Blume, a health and wellness company that makes beverages with organic superfoods that support energy, digestion and sleep.

Choi told FOX Business the partnership made sense for her because of her body’s reaction to refined sugar.

"It’s organic. It’s natural. It’s naturally sweetened, which is a big one for me because I have issues with refined sugar in foods, even like in the hydration packets the U.S. and Paralympic Committee gives us, they have refined sugar in them, so I can’t have them," Choi said.

Choi was searching for the right brand for her well-being, and Blume popped up through a social media ad. She said Blume reached out to her on a partnership, and it worked out "perfectly" for her. She said it will be helpful to have Blume’s products with her in the summer heat in Paris.

Choi also said she’s made it a point to partner with brands whose values align with hers.

"For me, it’s working out great because it is something that i really stand behind and that’s something I think I really made a point on my journey is to pick brands that I can have an authentic partnership with."

Choi said she’s turned down a few other partnerships because she felt some products had too much sugar in them. And even if she was told she didn’t have to eat the product, she still didn’t want to partner with them.

"It’s really good to be able to partner with a company with a product that I believe in and a mission that I believe in too."