Travis Kelce pulls off hilarious Ron Burgundy-inspired skit in latest ad

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has done his fair share of advertisements, but his latest for Accelerator Active Energy came with a nod to a revered comedic character.

Kelce channeled his inner Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s character from the hit "Anchorman" film franchise, to deliver news about Accelerator Active Energy’s newest Orange Ice Pop flavor.

But it wasn’t Kelce reporting the news. It was his anchor alter ego, Travis Cornflower.

"Hi, I’m Travis Cornflower, and you’re probably not!" he said in a quirky launch of the new ad.

"I’m getting word from my producer who’s very good with words that this new flavor – Holy Citrus! – it’s Orange Ice Pop. The best flavor of all flavors."

"Cornflower" even cried when thinking about the taste of the new flavor, saying "it’s just even better than I thought it would be."

Kelce became an investor last year in the energy drink brand along with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, and New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge, among others.

Kelce’s exuberant personality has led to numerous sponsorships and investment opportunities, and he never minds getting in front of the camera.

But Kelce has been spotted on game days heading down the tunnel with an Accelerator in hand.

The energy drink has quickly become part of his daily routine to give him a caffeine boost along with a plant-based thermogenic blend that accelerates his metabolism to help burn more calories.

