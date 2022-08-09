Tom Brady's Bored Ape NFT isn't profiting anytime soon with its drastic drop in value

Tom Brady is a football legend, winning six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and gaining another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the quarterback hasn't had nearly as much success with NFT's as he has had in the NFL.

Brady hopped on the NFT train along with many other celebrities and athletes in April with the purchase of an ape NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Brady purchased the NFT for 133 ether, which was equivalent to just around $430,000 at the time of the purchase.

Unfortunately for Brady, the value of his digital ape painting didn't increase in value. The NFL quarterback has owned his Bored Ape for four months and the 133 ether he paid is now worth a little over $235,000.

According to Outkick, he has received offers for his NFT, but the best one was for 77 ether, which is around $136,000.

Brady's Bored Ape could increase again if the crypto market bounces back, but that seems unlikely at this point in time.

Luckily, the NFL superstar and his wife Gisele Bündchen make millions on their own and can afford to take the financial loss.