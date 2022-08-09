Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady's Bored Ape NFT isn't profiting anytime soon with its drastic drop in value

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bought the NFT in April for around $430,000

Tom Brady is a football legend, winning six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and gaining another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the quarterback hasn't had nearly as much success with NFT's as he has had in the NFL. 

Brady hopped on the NFT train along with many other celebrities and athletes in April with the purchase of an ape NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. 

Brady purchased the NFT for 133 ether, which was equivalent to just around $430,000 at the time of the purchase.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwing a football

NFL quarterback Tom Brady lost quite a bit of cash on his NFT purchase.  (Ben Liebenberg via AP / AP Newsroom)

Unfortunately for Brady, the value of his digital ape painting didn't increase in value. The NFL quarterback has owned his Bored Ape for four months and the 133 ether he paid is now worth a little over $235,000. 

According to Outkick, he has received offers for his NFT, but the best one was for 77 ether, which is around $136,000. 

Brady's Bored Ape could increase again if the crypto market bounces back, but that seems unlikely at this point in time. 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the Met Gala

Tom Brady is married to model Gisele Bündchen. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Luckily, the NFL superstar and his wife Gisele Bündchen make millions on their own and can afford to take the financial loss. 