Tom Brady makes Bitcoin offer for fan who spent over $500,000 on 'last' TD football

Looks like the unlucky fan that spent over $500,000 on what was presumably Tom Brady's last career touchdown pass is going to be getting some reimbursement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a plea on their behalf.

Brady, 44, announced last week that he would be coming out of his brief retirement after realizing that his place is "still on the field and not in the stands." But while most fans were likely elated by the news, one unfortunate bidder had spent $518,628 on Brady’s final touchdown pass just hours earlier.

"The value of the ball could drop dramatically," Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, which was not involved in the sale, told Barron’s . "It’s a unique situation, and the buyer has no recourse to return it."

Hearing about the unfortunate bid, Brady took to social media to make a plea on behalf of the buyer.

"Hey @FTX_Official …could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?!" He said on Twitter, addressing the Crypto firm that he and his wife Gisele hold equity in.

The firm responded back with an even better offer.

"Let's make it happen, Brady. But what do you say, we give him a bitcoin too?"

With the value of bitcoin at around $40,000 apiece, the unknown buyer isn’t anywhere close to recovering his losses.