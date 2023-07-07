Tom Brady lost $30 million after FTX collapse: report

Tom Brady invested $30 million in FTX and was an "ambassador" for the cryptocurrency exchange. It's all gone now.

According to a report by The New York Times, Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bunchen combined to lose $48 million when FTX collapsed.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after a week of tumult for the exchange and what has been the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

FTX got involved with a number of sports leagues and athletes, striking deals with Mercedes for Formula One racing and a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball.

Investors recently filed a class-action lawsuit against founder Sam Bankman-Fried that names Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Trevor Lawrence, David Ortiz, Shohei Ohtani and Naomi Osaka as defendants.



Bankman-Fried saw his net worth plummet from $30 billion to $15 billion after the collapse, and he is now facing federal fraud charges.

The Miami Heat found a new name for their arena, formerly known as FTX Arena, after the collapse. Miami-Dade County owns the arena and negotiated the naming rights to the venue. The two sides agreed on a 19-year, $135 million agreement in June 2021.

Brady called it a career "for good" in February, retiring for a second time. He retired for 40 days last year before returning, citing "unfinished business." Now, he insists he's done playing football with just several weeks until training camp.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has not commented on FTX. He earned over $322 million in NFL contracts, per Spotrac.