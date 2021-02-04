Tom Brady receives support from Patriots owner Robert Kraft ahead of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady has his former boss in his corner when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV in an interview set to air in full Sunday that he is pulling for the quarterback to get his seventh Super Bowl ring.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” Kraft told the station. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being.

“We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.”

Brady received a congratulatory text message from Kraft after the Buccaneers sealed their Super Bowl spot with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Kraft has had no hard feeling against Brady in the wake of the quarterback’s departure from Foxborough to the sunny shores of Tampa. Kraft released a statement upon Brady leaving the Patriots last March.

“I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans,” he said at the time. “I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much.”

With a win, the Buccaneers would get their second-ever Super Bowl title.