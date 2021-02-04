'Mattress Mack' places huge $3.46M Super Bowl LV bet on Buccaneers

A large Super Bowl bet was put on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday -- days before the team was set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for all the marbles.

Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” made the wager on the DraftKings app while he was at the Colorado Springs, Colo., airport.

“Mattress Mack” put down $3.46 million on the Buccaneers to defeat the Chiefs. The sportsbook is giving Tampa Bay +3.5 points as the team is the underdog going into the matchup.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” McIngvale said in a news release. “The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue. DraftKings has been amazing; providing a safe, legal and fantastic customer experience.”

Tampa Bay only lost by three points in its Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs. A similar result is expected. A recent “Madden 21” simulation of the game had the Chiefs winning by 10 points.

McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, is no stranger when it comes to the sportsbook. The Texas mattress merchant put down $3.5 million on the Astros to win the 2019 World Series. The team ended up losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

In 2014, McIngvale lost an estimated $7 million after a Super Bowl bet with customers. He offered customers their money back if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Customers needed to have purchased about $6,000 worth of furniture and have it delivered before kickoff. The Seahawks beat the Broncos in a lopsided win.