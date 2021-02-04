Tom Brady merchandise sales skyrocket ahead of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady is setting records even before Super Bowl LV’s kickoff.

Brady’s merchandise sales in the two-week lead-up to the Super Bowl have broken records, Fanatics' co-president of consumer retail, Jack Boyle, told the New York Post on Tuesday.

Brady items account for half of all of the Buccaneers’ team sales as Tampa Bay gets ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the hope of winning their second title. It will be Brady’s 10th appearance in the Super Bowl and with a win, he could add a seventh ring to his fingers.

“It’s a phenomenon we have never seen before,” Boyle told the newspaper.

Patrick Mahomes merchandise was the top-seller during the regular season, but Brady beat him out immediately after the Buccaneers secured a spot in the title game.

Men and women’s Brady jerseys with the Super Bowl LV patch are among the top sold items for the quarterback. Each item sells for $119.99. A Brady T-shirt with his name and number sells for $36.99.

A Brady-signed helmet with the Super Bowl LV logo instead of the Buccaneers’ logo is on sale for $2,499.99. A youth black Buccaneers jersey, a Buccaneers sweatshirt and regular-season Brady items are also among the top sellers for the legendary quarterback on Fanatics.

Super Bowl LV kicks off on Feb. 7.