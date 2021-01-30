Tom Brady will earn an additional payday if Bucs win Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady’s potential seventh Super Bowl ring would send him into a different stratosphere when it comes to NFL players who have played the game.

But if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, it could also give Brady some extra padding in his pocket.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason, ending a 20-year run with the New England Patriots. He would go on to reinvigorate the offense and put together a winning streak that catapulted the Buccaneers into the playoffs and then the Super Bowl.

Part of his contract was an incentive if he wins the Super Bowl: Should Tampa Bay take home the Lombardi Trophy, Brady would earn $500,000.

Brady has already earned $500,000 for making the playoffs and $250,000 more for winning a playoff game, according to Spotrac. He earned another $500,000 for making the NFC Championship and another half-million after that for winning the conference title game.

Money aside, another Super Bowl victory would be record-breaking for Brady. He would further his own record for most Super Bowls won by a player with seven rings, which would also surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots with the most wins by a team at six.

Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

