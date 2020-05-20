Tom Brady, LeBron James join Apple TV+ for 'Greatness Code' sports docuseries

Sports legends Tom Brady and LeBron James are set to make appearances on “Greatness Code,” a short-form documentary series for Apple TV+ that will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at prominent athletes, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

“ 'Greatness Code' is a short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world,” Apple said in a press release. ”The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.”

The series is co-produced by James’s media brand Uninterrupted and sports content firm Religion of Sports, which Brady co-founded with fellow NFL great Michael Strahan. Another Religion of Sports co-founder, Gotham Chopra, will direct the series. Chopra previously worked with Brady on “Tom vs. Time,” a Facebook web series.

Brady and James will each be featured on an episode of “Greatness Code.” The series debuts on Apple+ on July 10.

Other athletes set to star on the program include U.S. women’s national soccer team great Alex Morgan, pro surfer Kelly Slater, sprinter Usain Bolt, swimmer Katie Ledecky and snowboarder Shaun White.

“Greatness Code” will debut following the massive success of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that chronicled the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The series drew an average audience of 5.6 million viewers during its run, making it the most-watched original documentary in ESPN’s history.

