Tom Brady launches Good Nut coconut water line with Gopuff in market expected to reach $11B by 2030

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s latest business venture is hitting the beverage shelves in a market expected to reach $11 billion by 2030.

Brady, as part of his latest partnership expansion with Gopuff, announced the launch of Good Nut, a premium line of organic coconut water, on Monday.

With consumers conscious of seeking less processed, lower-sugar beverages today, the market for coconut water continues to rise. Gopuff, the instant commerce leader, identified that customers were buying coconut water, with sales surging at 115% year-over-year on its platform.

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As a result, Brady and Gopuff are capitalizing on the shift.

"Gopuff has a unique ability to understand what consumers want and get great products into their hands in minutes," Brady said in an exclusive statement to Fox Business. "We had a great experience working together on GOAT Gummies, and that trust made it easy to team up again on Good Nut. From product development to launch, we've been aligned on creating something Gopuff customers would actually want to drink."

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Brady has always been one to think about everything that goes into his body, making coconut water something he aligned with quickly. In fact, the idea began because chocolate coconut water is a staple in the Brady household.

"It’s something I’ve enjoyed for years, and hydration has always been an important part of my routine, during my playing career and still today," he said.

"Hydration has always been a big part of my routine, and while coconut water has been a staple for me, I knew we could take it to a completely different level by teaming up with Gopuff. With Good Nut, we focused on keeping the ingredients simple and clean, making sure it’s exactly what I’d want in my own fridge."

Good Nut uses organic Vietnamese coconuts, delivering a clean, refreshing hydration experience in its 11.8-ounce can. And it also comes in three variations – original, chocolate and sparkling.

"We quickly realized there was an opportunity to shake up the category with a product that tastes incredible, uses great ingredients, and has a bold brand that gets people talking," Tyler Stewart, head of marketing at Gopuff, said in a statement. "Blending premium products with brands that are playful, unexpected, and don’t take themselves too seriously has become a huge part of how we build together with Tom.

"Whether it’s GOAT Gummies, our lobbying campaign with Super Monday Off, or now Good Nut, we’re always trying to give our customers and fans more of what they want, and of course entertain them a little along the way."

As Brady said in a statement to Fox Business, "One of the most rewarding parts of this chapter of my life has been building brands from the ground up." Brady already worked with Gopuff on GOAT Gummies, an organic, vegan snack brand crafted in France that contains no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or flavors, while being made with real fruit.

Now, Brady continues his brand-building post-playing career with yet another health-conscious consumer product.

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"With Good Nut, we wanted to create something fun that people would genuinely enjoy. It’s been exciting to bring that vision to life," he said.

Good Nut is available exclusively on Gopuff at $3.29 per can, with discounted pricing of $2.96 per can for FAM members on the platform.

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