Tom Brady spotted in NYC as rumors swirl on NFL future

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who became eligible for free agency after the NFL’s 2019-2020 season, was seen with wife, Gisele Bundchen, in New York Sunday.

The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner, who has been under heightened media scrutiny as the sports world waits to see where he lands next, was spotted heading into his new $14 million apartment, which the Daily Mail called a “temporary” living arrangement.

The couple put their $34 million Boston home on the market in August.

Over the weekend, Brady posted a photo of himself on Instagram, which seemed to suggest he’d be back next season, though it didn’t specify where: “31 weeks until kickoff, he wrote. “That’s a lot of time to get better. #TheOnlyWayIsThrough.”

The post is part of a series of social media shares and other announcements driving speculation, including a cryptic Super Bowl commercial for streaming service Hulu: “It's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it,” he said. “But me? I'm not going anywhere.”

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in Brady, according to Sports Illustrated. And if the star is staying in New York, the Jets and Giants each have young quarterbacks who could potentially sit behind Brady for a year.

According to NFL.com, however, the Patriots are willing to pay $30 million to keep the star. And team owner Robert Kraft told FOX Sports he “sure hopes” Brady will stay put.

