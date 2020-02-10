Brett Favre says Tom Brady 'still able to do what he normally does' despite decline in statistics

With Tom Brady heading for free agency come March and his statistics in decline over the last three seasons, a team might not take a chance on the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Brett Favre, however, vehemently denied that the New England Patriots star was in decline. Favre said Brady’s teammates didn’t help him much during the 2019 season.

“I saw a quarterback still able to do what he normally does but the cast around him was not up to par,” Favre told TMZ Sports on Sunday. “How many times did we see Tom frustrated this year because guys were not on the same page?”

Though New England won 12 games and the AFC East title, Brady had 4,057 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and an 88 quarterback rating. All of the numbers were his lowest in the last three seasons. The Patriots failed to make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season.

NFL'S TOM BRADY ASKED ABOUT NEXT MOVE IN INSTAGRAM Q&A

Favre argued that the Patriots' struggles were not because of Brady and that he didn’t see any decline in his arm strength over the course of the season.

It’s unclear where Brady is going to play during the 2020 season. His contract with the Patriots voids on March 18, which will make him a free agent. New England is reportedly willing to offer him a contract of up to $30 million per season.