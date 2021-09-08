Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen star in crypto exchange ad

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are getting into the cryptocurrency game.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and the Brazilian supermodel-turned-businesswoman appeared in an advertisement for FTX Trading — a cryptocurrency exchange.

In the advertisement, Bundchen asks whether she could talk about "something." Brady facetiously assumes she is talking about his planned retirement and says, "We talked about it. I got another 10 years left. Maybe 15." Bundchen says it’s bigger than that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady and Bundchen then call all of their friends and rivals. Brady dials New York Jets rival "Fireman Ed" and another New England Patriots fan who told Brady they wouldn’t take him back. Brady slyly says, "Yes you would."

Brady and Bundchen got into the crypto game with FTX in June. The two each took an equity stake in the company at the time.

TOM BRADY OFFERS STEPH CURRY SOME ADVICE ON CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTING

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," Brady said in a statement at the time. "This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

On Monday, Brady gave his newest teammate Steph Curry some advice on crypto.

"Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes!" he wrote.

In May, Brady responded to rumors he was getting into cryptocurrency and wondered whether he should change his profile to laser eyes. A day after that tweet, Brady did change his profile picture to himself leaning on a wall with laser-focused eyeballs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, the volatility of cryptocurrency ended up hurting Brady in the short term. The price of Bitcoin would dip from nearly $60,000 to just under $36,000.