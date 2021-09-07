Tom Brady offers Steph Curry some advice on cryptocurrency investing

Tom Brady appeared to be making sure no athletes make the same mistakes as him when it comes to cryptocurrency, and that includes Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Curry asked for advice Monday about cryptocurrency. The NBA champion tweeted he was getting started in the crypto game and was looking for some help. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star offered some good advice.

"Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted.

It wasn’t long ago that Brady was getting into the cryptocurrency and nonfungible token (NFT) game himself.

In May, Brady responded to rumors he was getting into cryptocurrency and wondered whether he should change his profile to laser eyes. A day after that tweet, Brady did change his profile picture to himself leading on a wall with laser-focused eyeballs.

Unfortunately, the volatility of cryptocurrency ended up hurting Brady in the short term. The price of Bitcoin would dip from nearly $60,000 to just under $36,000.

As of Tuesday, Bitcoin’s value topped back over $50,000. It’s the first time the decentralized digital currency topped the $50,000 mark since the spring.

El Salvador also became the first country to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender.