Tom Brady gets approval to become minority owner of Raiders; chances of 2nd comeback end

After well over a year of discussion, Tom Brady is officially a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Almost immediately upon retiring "for good" in February 2023, the seven-time Super Bowl winner put his hat in the ownership ring.

Mark Davis said he and Brady came to an agreement in May 2023, but there were several stalls.

However, Brady got the majority vote of the other owners in the league to officially join the team.

This does end any chance at a second comeback for Brady, as owners are not able to play — he had been adamant he was done playing in the past, but now, it's official.

Richard Seymour also joined Brady as a minority owner. They join George Halas and Jerry Richardson as the only players to become owners in the league. His purchase is for 5% of the team.

His involvement in sports franchises in the Las Vegas area was already underway after purchasing a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions. That acquisition came in March.

Brady has been wanting to get into NFL ownership, as he reportedly attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2021 when he initially retired from the Bucs before second-guessing that decision. The Dolphins were eventually hit by the league for engaging in communications they weren’t allowed to have with Brady, as he was still under contract with the Bucs when those ownership talks occurred.

Brady retired as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and Super Bowl wins. He was inducted into the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame over the summer and began his broadcasting career with FOX at the start of this NFL season.

