Tom Brady asks Elon Musk to do one thing if Tesla CEO buys Twitter

Tom Brady put his two cents into the news Elon Musk put in an offer to buy Twitter.

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback, had one request for Musk should the billionaire tech mogul successfully purchase the social media platform.

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk," Brady tweeted.

Brady’s NFL Combine photo is the stuff of legends in the league. In 2000, the former Michigan quarterback was getting ready to showcase his skills. The league took a photo of an average-looking Brady standing in front of a screen with his measurements behind him.

One person responded to the tweet with the famous photo and Brady asked Musk to "ban" the user as well.

Musk’s best and final offer was to pay $54.20 per share for 100% of Twitter, and said that if his offer was not accepted he’d have to reconsider his position as a shareholder, according to an SEC filing.

The Tesla CEO recently disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, but he rejected an offer to join its board of directors and criticized the social media platform in tweets.

He wrote in the filing that he'd want to "transform" the social media platform as a private company.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."

Musk is one of the world’s richest men.

