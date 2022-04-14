Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, take it private
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private.
Musk’s best and final offer was to pay $54.20 per share for 100% of Twitter, and said that if his offer was not accepted he’d have to reconsider his position as a shareholder, according to an SEC filing.
MUSK CALLS OUT TAYLOR SWIFT, JUSTIN BIEBER FOR RARELY TWEETING: ‘IS TWITTER DYING?’
Musk recently disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, but he rejected an offer to join its board of directors and criticized the social media platform in tweets.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC.
|45.85
|+1.37
|+3.07%
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|1,022.37
|+35.42
|+3.59%
He wrote in the filing that he'd want to "transform" the social media platform as a private company.
ELON MUSK FACES SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER DELAY IN DISCLOSING TWITTER STAKE
"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."
Musk said the takeover attempt is "not a threat, it's simply not a good investment without the changes that need to be made."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.