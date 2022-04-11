NFL legend Michael Irvin gets into crypto world as investor in educational platform

Michael Irvin has a new team and this time the Pro Football Hall of Famer will not have to be worried about running routes across the middle of a field or trying to get the edge of opposing defenses in man coverage.

Irvin joined TradeZing as an investor and a board of adviser member last week as the company officially launched at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference.

TradeZing describes itself as a "live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for Millennial and Gen Z traders" and hopes to create a community to educate and entertain those who get into stocks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency.

"This is where it is, this is the future," Irvin told FOX Business. "This new wave that’s taken over right now is cryptocurrency, Bitcoin … You gotta get in, you have to get it. Everybody talks about it as it’s something for just millennials or Gen Z traders and all that, but I’m trying to draw in as many people as I can in my world and athletes.

"We’ve seen what’s happened over the years with athletes where no matter how much money they make, they end up not in the right place later on. This is the future. And I don’t know a lot about it. That’s why I jumped in as a partner with TradeZing and I’m trying to pull as many people in."

TradeZing CEO and co-founder Jordan Edelson said in a news release last week the platform was built for those looking to learn more about alternative investments and cryptocurrencies.

"The platform makes complicated topics digestible and will be a resource for traders looking for interesting ways to make money," Edelson said in the release.

Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, told FOX Business he’s interested in learning more about the field so he can "go fish by myself."

"I plan on dancing in the end zone of this world for a long time now," he said.

Irvin said he’s had conversations about coming up with his own NFT in the future after seeing what ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and hip-hop star Snoop Dogg have been doing.

"Absolutely, I’m looking in that direction also," he said. "I’m looking at all things."

For now, TradeZing is inviting those who are interested to get on their waiting list for its beta period.