Tom Brady becomes part owner of WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady is going to Vegas.

Unfortunately for Raiders fans, he won’t be suiting up for the silver and black. Instead, he will join the ownership group of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The organization made the announcement Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a news release. "My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games. They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

TOM BRADY RETIRES AS BIG A WINNER OFF THE FIELD AS HE WAS ON IT

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns the Aces.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole."

Brady has built himself a rather large business empire off the football field.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion founded TB12 Sports and the Brady Brand. He’s also part owner of a Major League Pickleball team.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Aces could bring him a WNBA ring. The Aces are the defending WNBA champions and could run it back behind a loaded roster that includes Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young.