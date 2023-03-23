Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady becomes part owner of WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are the defending WNBA champions

Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video

Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video

Tom Brady says in a video posted to Twitter he's 'retiring for good.'

Tom Brady is going to Vegas.

Unfortunately for Raiders fans, he won’t be suiting up for the silver and black. Instead, he will join the ownership group of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

The organization made the announcement Thursday.

Tom Brady watches an Aces game

Tom Brady attends a game between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a news release. "My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games. They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

Tom Brady in May 2022

Julie Brady and her brother, Tom Brady, attend a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns the Aces.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole."

Brady has built himself a rather large business empire off the football field.

Tom Brady greets Aces players

Tom Brady talks with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces as Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis looks on during halftime of the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion founded TB12 Sports and the Brady Brand. He’s also part owner of a Major League Pickleball team.

The Aces could bring him a WNBA ring. The Aces are the defending WNBA champions and could run it back behind a loaded roster that includes Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young.