Tom Brady, 'Avengers: Endgame' directors launch production company

Longtime New England Patriots, and soon-to-be free agent, Tom Brady is embarking on a career in Hollywood as he waits to see how his future in football unfolds.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is stepping off the turf, in some capacity, to launch a production company with the help of some of the industry's heaviest hitters, according to Deadline.

His contract with the patriots becomes void this month, allowing his agents to begin negotiations with other teams, testing the waters of free agency for the first time according to ESPN. He is testing free agency for the first time. The move, however, has pushed scores of fans to inquire, where the athlete will go next.

199 Productions, created with the help of “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, will develop original content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.

The first project lined up is a fast-paced 3D adventure documentary entitled “Unseen Football,” Deadline reported. In the film, Brady will showcase “innovative aspects” of the game as it is played at the high school, college and professional level, the entertainment industry news website reported.

The film will be directed by Gotham Chopra who was the executive producer of six-part sports documentary series "Tom vs. Time." The series, which detailed Brady's mental and physical preparation throughout the 2017-2018 season, went on to win an Emmy in 2018.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady told the entertainment website. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before.”

Representatives for Tom Brady and Anthony and Joe Russo have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The production company's name is a nod to Brady’s football legacy. Brady was the 199th draft pick by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. Since then, the quarterback has gone on to win six Super Bowl titles with the team, becoming the only player in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

"Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history," Joe and Anthony Russo told Deadline. "We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before."

This is far from Brady’s only business venture off the turf. In 2015, the athlete published “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” The book later became a New York Times bestseller.

Two years prior to the book's release, Brady co-founded a performance lifestyle brand TB12 with trainer Alex Guerrero. The brand sells gear and services which claim to benefit an athletes' mind and body.

TB12 is also the name of his nonprofit foundation focused on helping athletes excel on and off the field by providing access to health and wellness resources.

