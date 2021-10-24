Tom Brady 600th TD ball worth pretty penny, fan made bad deal, memorabilia auction founder says

Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass Sunday in a game against the Chicago Bears, and the fan who received the milestone ball from Mike Evans by mistake may have made the worst trade ever.

Evans gave the ball to the fan not knowing that it was Brady’s 600th touchdown pass. A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ organization approached the fan and appeared to make a trade with him for the very important ball. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson said the fan would get a piece of signed Brady memorabilia for the ball, but it may end up costing him a nice chunk of change in the long run.

Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, estimated on Twitter that the ball is worth at minimum $500,000.

"After catching @TomBrady’s 600th career touchdown, @MikeEvans13_ accidentally gave the ball to a fan," Goldin tweeted.

"Given how historic this ball is as the first 600th TD in NFL history, I’d estimate this ball to be worth a minimum of $500,000 (and possibly much more)."

Goldin said the deal the fan got was about as good as the Charlotte Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac in 1996.

Brady entered the game as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yardage. He had the lead over other greats Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

As Brady reached 600, Rodgers still needed a few more seasons under his belt to even reach 500.