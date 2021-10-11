Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NFL

Rob Gronkowski hooking up with Tom Brady's NFT venture

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski is getting into NFT game

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The two NFL superstars are teaming up again, but this time they can leave their helmets and pads at home. Gronkowski officially joined Brady’s nonfungible token (NFT) platform. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end posted a new version of the duo’s viral video after the NFC Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Rob Gronkowski during warm-up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the original video, Brady and Gronkowski were walking to the sound of P. Diddy’s "Bad Boys for Life." On Monday, Gronkowski had the Autograph logo superimposed over his chest to signal he’s joining Brady in another business venture.

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They say blood is thicker than water - so @TomBrady move over, I’m joining the @Autograph.io family. My signed digital exclusives are headed your way this week," Gronkowski tweeted. Brady shared the video with the caption "NFT boys for life welcome to the @Autograph.io Team @Gronk," the tight end wrote on Instagram.

TOM BRADY JUST AS SUCCESSFUL OFF THE FIELD AS HE IS ON IT

Gronkowski is set to drop his Autograph NFT collection of digital memorabilia on Tuesday. The prices range from $12 to $100. The signed versions of the NFTs will drop on Thursday and start at $250.

Rob Gronkowski (87) and Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brady is among the superstar athletes who have gotten into the NFT space. His team on Autograph includes Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and Wayne Gretzky.